13 Local Animal Welfare Organizations Will Have Their Donations Matched

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you make a donation now to an area participating animal shelter, the Save a Life Campaign will match your life-saving donation.
The Staffworks Save a Life Campaign kicked off on Sept. 1 and will last through Sept. 30.
Those looking to donate to an animal welfare organization, listed below, by check, they'll be accepted now through Sept. 12.
Donations will be accepted online and by check from Sept. 13 to Sept. 30.
Here's how the donation matching breaks down:
There's also a Staffworks online donor bonus.
If an organization receives 25 or more online donors, a special bonus can be earned. Up to an additional $5,000 per organization is available.
The organizations that will receive a donation match are:
- 4PetSake Food Pantry, Inc.
- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society
- CPV Rescue & Sanctuary
- Dolgeville Forward CAT Project
- Helping Animals Live Organization
- Herkimer County Humane Society
- Humane Society of Rome, NY Inc.
- Kindred Spirits Dog Adoption, Inc.
- New York State Animal Protection Federation Education Fund
- Purrs and Whiskers, Inc.
- Susquehanna SPCA
- Utica Zoo
- Wanderers' Rest Humane Association, Inc.