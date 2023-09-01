 Skip to main content
13 Local Animal Welfare Organizations Will Have Thier Donations Matched

  • Updated
Save a Life

Logo Courtesy of Save a Life Campaign/Canva

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you make a donation now to an area participating animal shelter, the Save a Life Campaign will match your life-saving donation.

The Staffworks Save a Life Campaign kicked off on Sept. 1 and will last through Sept. 30. 

Those looking to donate to an animal welfare organization, listed below, by check, they'll be accepted now through Sept. 12. 

Donations will be accepted online and by check from Sept. 13 to Sept. 30. 

Here's how the donation matching breaks down: 

There's also a Staffworks online donor bonus. 

If an organization receives 25 or more online donors, a special bonus can be earned. Up to an additional $5,000 per organization is available. 

The organizations that will receive a donation match are:

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

