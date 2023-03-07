13-year-old girl hit by car in Rome dies from injuries

ROME, N.Y. – The 13-year-old girl who was in critical condition after being hit by a car in Rome Saturday night passed away Tuesday morning.

Crystal Seymour was hit when she and two other teen boys were walking on Elmer Hill Road just after 7 p.m.

State police say she suffered a traumatic brain injury and was rushed to the hospital. She was later transferred to a Syracuse hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Isaiah Tomassi, was tested at the scene by a drug recognition expert who determined he was not impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Seymour's grandmother, Tami Morey, says her granddaughter was likely on the way to her house when the accident happened.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

The Rome City School District is offering support to Seymour's classmates at Strough Middle School.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.