...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

14 displaced after fire breaks out in second-floor apartment in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Fourteen people have been displaced following a fire at a three-story building on Stark Street in Utica early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say flames started in a second-floor apartment toward the back of the building above the former Spilka’s restaurant located at the corner of Stark and Noyes streets.

Fire officials arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. to find smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Because of the fire conditions and the number of people still inside the building, officials upgraded it to a second alarm fire.

Firefighters were able to safely evacuate all of the residents and contain the fire to the room where it started.

Several of the residents were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting 11 people following the fire.

