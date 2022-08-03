14 displaced after fire breaks out in second-floor apartment in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Fourteen people have been displaced following a fire at a three-story building on Stark Street in Utica early Wednesday morning.
Fire officials say flames started in a second-floor apartment toward the back of the building above the former Spilka’s restaurant located at the corner of Stark and Noyes streets.
Fire officials arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. to find smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Because of the fire conditions and the number of people still inside the building, officials upgraded it to a second alarm fire.
Firefighters were able to safely evacuate all of the residents and contain the fire to the room where it started.
Several of the residents were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting 11 people following the fire.