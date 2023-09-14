14 Residents—Including 9 Children—Without Home After Fire on Henry Street in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- An early-morning house fire on Henry Street in Rome has left 14 people, including nine children, without a home.
The fire call came in around 2:15 Thursday morning.
Officials said that second-floor tenants heard a smoke alarm, and they alerted the first-floor neighbors.
A tenant on the first floor suffered a laceration to the arm and needed to go to the hospital.
The house appears to be a total loss.
It's believed that the fire started on the first-floor porch, according to officials.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted here as it becomes available.