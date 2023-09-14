 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

14 Residents—Including 9 Children—Without Home After Fire on Henry Street in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0
Rome Fire on Henry Street

Photos Courtesy of Rome Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 694 Facebook Page

ROME, N.Y. -- An early-morning house fire on Henry Street in Rome has left 14 people, including nine children, without a home. 

An early-morning house fire on Henry Street in Rome has left 14 people, including nine children, without a home.

The fire call came in around 2:15 Thursday morning. 

Officials said that second-floor tenants heard a smoke alarm, and they alerted the first-floor neighbors. 

A tenant on the first floor suffered a laceration to the arm and needed to go to the hospital. 

The house appears to be a total loss. 

House Fire in Rome

Photos Courtesy of Rome Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 694 Facebook Page

It's believed that the fire started on the first-floor porch, according to officials. 

This is a developing story; more information will be posted here as it becomes available. 

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com