15 displaced following small fire at Meadows Senior Living in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Residents were evacuated from one of the buildings at Meadows Senior Living in New Hartford early Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the bathroom inside one of the apartments.
According to the New Hartford Fire Department, a smoke detector triggered the fire alarm as well as the sprinkler in the bathroom where the fire started. Fire officials say it appears the fire was caused by combustibles placed too close to an electric space heater.
The sprinkler extinguished the fire quickly, but the water seeped through to an electrical mechanical room below the apartment, so National Grid determined the power needed to be shut off completely for safety reasons.
While no one was hurt, representatives from Beacon Communities say 15 people were displaced after the incident and have been placed in temporary housing. A statement released Thursday reads, in part, “Immediate action was put into place and all participants were transported to a safe, temporary location. No other entities on campus were impacted by the fire. We are continuing to provide support to our participants at their current location until we are able to safely transition them back into their apartments.”
Fire officials say 30 apartments were affected by water damage and the electrical systems must be inspected before the codes department can provide approval for residents to return to their homes.