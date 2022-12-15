 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

15 displaced following small fire at Meadows Senior Living in New Hartford

  • Updated
  • 0
Evacuation at Meadows

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Residents were evacuated from one of the buildings at Meadows Senior Living in New Hartford early Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the bathroom inside one of the apartments.

According to the New Hartford Fire Department, a smoke detector triggered the fire alarm as well as the sprinkler in the bathroom where the fire started. Fire officials say it appears the fire was caused by combustibles placed too close to an electric space heater.

The sprinkler extinguished the fire quickly, but the water seeped through to an electrical mechanical room below the apartment, so National Grid determined the power needed to be shut off completely for safety reasons.

While no one was hurt, representatives from Beacon Communities say 15 people were displaced after the incident and have been placed in temporary housing. A statement released Thursday reads, in part, “Immediate action was put into place and all participants were transported to a safe, temporary location. No other entities on campus were impacted by the fire. We are continuing to provide support to our participants at their current location until we are able to safely transition them back into their apartments.”

Fire officials say 30 apartments were affected by water damage and the electrical systems must be inspected before the codes department can provide approval for residents to return to their homes.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you