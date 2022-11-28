15-year-old driver charged in Utica crash that left 1 critically injured

UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges following a crash in October that left one man critically injured.
According to Utica police, a Subaru hit a Ford Escape around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the Ford Escape was going through the intersection at Eagle Street and Brinckerhoff Avenue.
Two people from the Subaru ran away after the crash, but the driver and the other passenger stayed at the scene. Police say the driver was 15 years old and while he was driving illegally, he was released to his parents until law enforcement could discuss charges.
On Nov. 16, the teen was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment. On the same day, the teen was also charged with assault regarding a separate incident that happened in September where a girl was hit in the head with a brick during a fight.
Police say the passenger who was injured in the crash was in the Intensive Care Unit for a considerable amount of time but is on the road to recovery.