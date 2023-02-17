16 Mohawk Valley Police Academy graduates joining local law enforcement agencies

UTICA, N.Y. – Sixteen recruits graduated from the Mohawk Valley Police Academy on Feb. 16.
The graduates successfully completed 25 weeks of classroom and practical training to prepare them to join local law enforcement agencies.
Here’s the list of graduates and where they’ll be going:
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Bailey Walzer
Norwich Police Department
- Officer Ty Rifenburg
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Ryan Asch
- Deputy Christian Brashear
- Deputy Sophia Colucy
- Deputy Stephen Cook
- Deputy Connor Hinderling
Utica Police Department
- Officer James Amuso
- Officer Ruben Checo-Collado
- Officer Michael Cirasuolo
- Officer Eh-Khu Hser
- Officer Cole Jaquish
- Officer Ryan Lynn
- Officer Jovon Mucitelli
- Officer Jordan Rios
- Officer Stephen Williams
The graduation ceremony was held at The Stanley Theatre in Utica.
The Mohawk Valley Police Academy is jointly sponsored and administered by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Utica Police Department. The training takes place on the Utica campus of Mohawk Valley Community College.