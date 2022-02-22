19-year-old charged following shots-fired investigation in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A Town of Kirkland man was arrested following an incident involving an air rifle. Sheriff's deputies arrested 19-year-old Kyle Dawes on Tuesday after he shot an air rifle in the direction of another individual in the area of Lewiston Garden Road in the Town of Kirkland.
Dawes was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, and he was booked and processed at the Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building.
Due to the current New York State Bail Reform Laws, he was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on a later date.