$2.3 Million For Utica to 'Help Increase Equitable Access to Trees'

UTICA, N.Y. -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that over $2.3 in federal funding will be going to Utica.
The funding is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Grants Program.
According to officials, the funds are for a major transformation of the City’s forests and green spaces.
"Schumer said this funding was made possible thanks to the historic increases he secured in the Inflation Reduction Act, which included over $1 billion for the USDA program to help increase equitable access to trees," according to a statement from the Senator's office.
Schumer said that he personally wrote to the USDA Secretary to make sure Utica was among the first to be able to get this funding.
He said that with the $2.3 in federal funding, Utica "can grow a greener environment and healthier future for families across Utica."
Mayor of Utica Robert Palmieri said, "The City of Utica’s Utica Urban Forest Revitalization project was designed to address the severe inequities and disproportionate tree canopy loss within deeply disadvantaged neighborhoods of the City of Utica, including Cornhill. The program brings together some of our finest local organizations and leaders to create a healthier and greener future for our residents, engage members of our community, and support rehabilitation of our city’s green spaces."
The City of Utica received $2 million in funding.
Olmsted City, an organization that "seeks to promote the well-being of and awareness about the parks and neighborhoods in and around Utica," received $338,195.
“Since 2022, Olmsted City has invested $270,000 in private donations and 1600 volunteer hours restoring the City of Utica's Olmsted-designed F.T. Proctor Park. Over this time, we have planted 2300 perennials and restored historic hardscaping, notably Olmsted’s beloved ‘Lily Pond.’ F.T. Proctor Park was created in 1912-14 as an oasis for Utica’s disadvantaged, and it continues to benefit the underserved in this richly diverse community,” President of Olmsted City of Greater Utica Dr. Phillip Bean said.