2,500 American Flags: How a Local Veteran Was Honored

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- Veterans' groups and neighborhood kids paid tribute to a local veteran who just passed away.
"Stash" Babiarz is remembered for driving his convertibles in parades, bringing Utica-famous tomato pie to the local American Legions and VFW posts, and he was widely known as a patriot.
The groups today placed more than 2,500 flags at Stash's house.
His family was touched.
"He was the proudest American that I ever met," Sarah Babiarz, Stash's granddaughter-in-law, said. "He loved his family so, so much and had so much love for the community."
She said that "he would be so proud, so honored to have all the vets here. We're just so thankful for the community coming together."
Calling hours for Stash are Friday at the Wolanin Funeral Home in New York Mills.
A funeral is planned for Saturday morning at Sacred Heart-Saint Mary's.
If you attend the calling hours or funeral, you're asked to wear red, white and blue.
Owen's Flag Fundraiser was instrumental in the Yorkville flag event. Stash was a supporter of this fundraiser.