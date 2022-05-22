2 dogs lost in Cedarville fully-involved fire

CEDARVILLE, N.Y. - A fully-involved structure fire claimed the lives of two dogs and displaced five adults and two children on Saturday.
Cedarville Fire Department was called to a single-family home on Cullen Road around 10:25 p.m. for a fully-involved structure fire. People inside the home were able to evacuate before crews arrived on the scene.
Cedarville Fire Chief Dan Coffin tells NEWSChannel 2 that 10 fire departments were called in for mutual aid. Three dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire, crews were able to rescue one. Coffin says it took two hours to get the fire under control.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.