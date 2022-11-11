2 drivers injured in head-on collision on Turin Road in town of Lee

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – Two people were sent to the hospital following a head-on crash on Turin Road in the town of Lee Thursday night.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 21-year-old Jason Nellenback, of West Leyden, was driving a GMC SUV south on Turin Road when he veered into the other lane, hitting a Subaru SUV driven by 88-year-old Eleanor Kaido, also of West Leyden.
Maciol says Nellenback’s SUV continued off the eastern shoulder and hit a guide rail.
Nellenback and Kaido were taken to Rome Hospital for treatment.
Nellenback was issued a ticket for failure to keep right.