2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours

Crash reported

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln.

On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

On Monday morning around 11:25 a.m., members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Creek Road near the intersection with Fairview Avenue for a motorcycle crash.

Deputies found a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle off the shoulder of the road resting against a utility pole. The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Ellis Boyles, of Oneida, died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, Boyles was headed west when he left the roadway and hit the utility pole. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-366-2311.

