Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

2 fatal snowmobile crashes in Lewis County over weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

A Cameron Mills man was killed in a snowmobiled crash in Lewis County.

Two men were killed in snowmobile accidents in Lewis County over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, the first accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 26, when 49-year-old Dean Beck, of Spencerport, crashed in the town of Osceola.

Police say Beck was heading south on snowmobile trail C5C on Potter Road when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve. Beck when off of the trail and down a steep embankment before hitting a tree.

Beck was ejected from his sled upon impact. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash happened on Flat Rock Road in the town of Martinsburg around 5:30 p.m.

Snowmobile

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Dean Cole, of Cameron Mills, was traveling west on Trail C5A when he went off of the path and struck a tree.

People near the scene of the crash called emergency responders right away.

Cole was taken to Lewis County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

