2 fatal snowmobile crashes in Lewis County over weekend

Two men were killed in snowmobile accidents in Lewis County over the weekend.
According to New York State Police, the first accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 26, when 49-year-old Dean Beck, of Spencerport, crashed in the town of Osceola.
Police say Beck was heading south on snowmobile trail C5C on Potter Road when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve. Beck when off of the trail and down a steep embankment before hitting a tree.
Beck was ejected from his sled upon impact. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second crash happened on Flat Rock Road in the town of Martinsburg around 5:30 p.m.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Dean Cole, of Cameron Mills, was traveling west on Trail C5A when he went off of the path and struck a tree.
People near the scene of the crash called emergency responders right away.
Cole was taken to Lewis County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.