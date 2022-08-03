 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
the lower elevations and urban areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2 hospitalized following crash on Route 49 in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash on Route 49 in Rome Wednesday morning.

According to New York State Police, 86-year-old Kenneth Ingerham, of Clinton, was driving eastbound on Route 49 in the right lane when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael Velez, who was driving in the passing lane.

Police say the two collided when Ingerham changed lanes without using a signal and swerved into Velez’s path.

Both drivers were trapped and Rome Fire Department had to extricate them from their vehicles.

After they were pulled out of the vehicles, Ingerham and Velez were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not say if any tickets were issued following the crash.

