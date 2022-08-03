2 hospitalized following crash on Route 49 in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash on Route 49 in Rome Wednesday morning.
According to New York State Police, 86-year-old Kenneth Ingerham, of Clinton, was driving eastbound on Route 49 in the right lane when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael Velez, who was driving in the passing lane.
Police say the two collided when Ingerham changed lanes without using a signal and swerved into Velez’s path.
Both drivers were trapped and Rome Fire Department had to extricate them from their vehicles.
After they were pulled out of the vehicles, Ingerham and Velez were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.
Police did not say if any tickets were issued following the crash.