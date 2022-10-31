 Skip to main content
School lockouts lifted in New Hartford following police investigation

New Hartford Senior High School

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and the New Hartford Senior High School were placed under lockout status for about an hour Monday morning due to a potential threat in the community.

Police were called to nearby Pearl Street around 8:45 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity, but limited details are available about the investigation. NewsChannel 2 has reached out to New Hartford police for more information.

The district sent a notification to parents saying no direct threats were made to the district or any of its buildings, but the lockout was issued at 9:15 a.m. out of an abundance of caution.

Shortly after police told school officials the issue that prompted the threat had been resolved.

The lockout was lifted shortly after 10 a.m.

