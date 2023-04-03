2 New Jersey teens killed in crash while fleeing traffic stop

BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Two teens from New Jersey were killed in a crash in Otsego County late last week, according to New York State Police.
The crash happened on March 31 at the intersection of State Route 51 and Flatiron Road in the town of Butternuts. State police were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m.
State police say the driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Christian Enrico, was heading north on State Route 8 in the town of Guilford when a Chenango County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle.
Enrico fled from the deputy, continuing into the town of Butternuts where he went off the road and crashed into several trees.
Enrico and his passenger, 16-year-old Liam Pakonis, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from Wayne, New Jersey.
The New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is doing a preliminary assessment of this case to see if it warrants further investigation. OSI can investigate in circumstances where there is a possibility that an officer may have caused a death.