2 Rome maintenance workers sent to hospital after battery explodes at water pump station

ROME, N.Y. – Two maintenance workers were injured after a battery exploded while they were doing some testing at the City of Rome’s water pump station in Griffiss Business and Technology Park.
Fire officials say the workers were testing pump motors and battery backup systems, and while swapping batteries between pumps, one of them exploded.
The two men immediately began flushing themselves with water and were taken to Rome Health for further treatment. No other details were available about the extent of the workers’ injuries.
Crews remained at the scene to clean up the battery acid from the explosion.
The pump house is located on March Street near Hangar Road.