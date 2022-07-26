2 sent to hospital following fire at New Hartford home

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Woodberry Road in New Hartford Monday morning.
Fire officials say there were two people home when the fire started around 5:15 a.m. and one was asleep on the second floor where the fire appears to have started.
One of the residents was able to leave the house but the person asleep upstairs had to be rescued by firefighters.
According to the fire chief, the fire caused significant damage to the second floor and there is extensive smoke and water damage throughout the house.
Both residents were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.