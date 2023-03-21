2 sent to hospital following motorcycle crash on Commercial Drive

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured in a crash on Commercial Drive in Yorkville Tuesday evening.
Whitetown police say the crash involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles.
Just after 6 p.m., 23-year-old Hope Dimbleby turned left out of Symeon’s Greek Restaurant on Commercial Drive into the path of an oncoming Suzuki.
The driver of the motorcycle, 40-year-old John Christmas, of New York Mills, was unable to avoid the collision as Dimbleby pulled onto the road. After the impact, the motorcycle struck another vehicle, driven by 79-year-old Cherie Williams, of New Hartford.
Christmas and the passenger on his motorcycle, 32-year-old Krystal Tinajero, of New York Mills, were seriously hurt and taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Part of Commercial Drive was closed for about three hours as authorities cleared the scene.
Police say this crash is currently under investigation for pending charges.