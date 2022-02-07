2 teens injured in Verona crash

VERONA, N.Y. – Two teens were hospitalized with minor injuries following a crash in Verona Sunday afternoon.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the crash happened on Randel Road around 4 p.m.
Maciol says 19-year-old Alexander Guinta, of Munnsville, slid on the icy road after failing to negotiate a curve, and crossed into the southbound lane hitting a guard rail and then a utility pole.
Guinta had two 16-year-old passengers in the car at the time of the crash and both were sent to Oneida Health for treatment.
Guinta received a ticket for driving at a speed not reasonable for the conditions.