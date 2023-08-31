$20,000 Donation Going to Local Veterans' Organization

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central New York Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart gratefully accepted a large donation on Thursday.
The $20,000 donation is from the Veterans' Parkway Car Show at T.R. Proctor Park on Aug. 19.
This is the fourth year of the car show.
This year, organizers faced some challenges, but they still brought a generous check.
"Before I had to change the car show date, I had five race cars that were going to be there to fire up. Because I had to change the date, they had other commitments," Dennis Jacobs, event chairman, said.
"Last year," he continued, "was 200 cars and about 1,000 people. And, hopefully, next year, I won't have to change the date, and we'll have a lot more cars and a lot more people that show up."
Veterans' Parkway Car Show has raised roughly $63,000 to support local veterans and Gold Star families in the four years they've been doing the show.
“The residents of Utica continue to show their benevolence and generosity by stepping up when a worthy cause calls," Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said.
"There is no cause more worthy than the men and women who have sacrificed everything for the freedom we all enjoy. I would like to thank the CNY Chapter #490 Military Order of the Purple Heart and the residents of Utica for stepping up once again. I would like to thank our Gold Star families and our entire military community for sacrificing so much for the values we all cherish," the mayor added.