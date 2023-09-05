 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

$200,000 Awarded to Masonic Medical Research Institute

  • Updated
  • 0
Masonic Medical Research Institute Awarded $200,000

Submitted Photo: "Terri Cronin, executive assistant at MMRI; Nicole Knoblock, events coordinator at MMRI; Samantha Le Sommer, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellow at MMRI; Colleen LeFever, marketing associate at MMRI; Chase Kessinger, Ph.D., assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at MMRI; Kathleen Arntsen, president and CEO at LADA; Robert Hewson, DPM, board president at MMRI; Zhiqiang Lin, Ph.D., assistant professor at MMRI; Millie Occhionero, director of marketing and communications at MMRI," according to a release. 

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Masonic Medical Research Institute was awarded $200,000 to support four research projects in systemic lupus erythematosus.

The check for $200,000 was presented by Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, Inc. mid-August at LADA’s 23rd Lupus Charity Golf Classic.

“As an organization led by individuals who are directly impacted by lupus, we are honored to support quality, groundbreaking lupus research,” Kathleen A. Arntsen, president and CEO at LADA, said. “We are thrilled that a premier research facility such as MMRI exists locally and look forward to advancing breakthroughs.” 

This year's gift from LADA brings the organization's total support of MMRI to $415,000. 

LADA has been a sponsor of MMRI research since 1990. 

"The MMRI research funded by LADA is focused on preventing and treating SLE, a devastating autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack a person’s own tissue, causing inflammation in the skin, joints, blood, heart, lungs, brain and kidneys, and leads to extreme exhaustion, fevers, skin rashes, hair loss and anemia," a release stated. 

For more about MMRI, click here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

