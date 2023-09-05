$200,000 Awarded to Masonic Medical Research Institute

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Masonic Medical Research Institute was awarded $200,000 to support four research projects in systemic lupus erythematosus.

The check for $200,000 was presented by Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, Inc. mid-August at LADA’s 23rd Lupus Charity Golf Classic.

“As an organization led by individuals who are directly impacted by lupus, we are honored to support quality, groundbreaking lupus research,” Kathleen A. Arntsen, president and CEO at LADA, said. “We are thrilled that a premier research facility such as MMRI exists locally and look forward to advancing breakthroughs.”

This year's gift from LADA brings the organization's total support of MMRI to $415,000.

LADA has been a sponsor of MMRI research since 1990.

"The MMRI research funded by LADA is focused on preventing and treating SLE, a devastating autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack a person’s own tissue, causing inflammation in the skin, joints, blood, heart, lungs, brain and kidneys, and leads to extreme exhaustion, fevers, skin rashes, hair loss and anemia," a release stated.

For more about MMRI, click here.

