22-year-old killed in one-vehicle crash in Otsego County

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. – New York State Police say a 22-year-old passenger was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Pittsfield early Saturday morning.
State police say the vehicle was heading east on Shacktown Mountain Road when the driver went off of the road and down an embankment, striking multiple trees before coming to a rest.
The driver of the vehicle, also 22 years old, was taken to Bassett Hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
No names have yet been released.
Limited details are available about what led to the crash, but state police say the investigation is ongoing.