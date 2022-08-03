22nd Congressional District primary candidates speak out

There are 6 Democrats and 2 Republicans running in the August Primary. Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, Sam Roberts, and Francis Conole are running on the Democratic line, with Brandon Williams and Steve Wells running on the Republican line.
The Genesis Group held a meet and greet via Zoom, so Central New Yorkers can get a feel for what they stand for. Democratic Candidate Francis Conole was unable to participate in the meet and greet, but the rest were able to address their top priorities.
(D) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Sarah Klee Hood: "Jobs. I do it daily. The environment, healthcare, cost of aging in place, and childcare."
(D) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Chol Majok: "Housing, poverty, Healthcare, public safety."
(D) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Sam Roberts: "Economy, healthcare, education, public safety, and homeless."
(R) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Steve Wells: "Inflation and the economy, crime, and the out-of-control southern border."
(R) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Brandon Williams: "Inflation, as if that’s nothing new, military preparedness, we need economic opportunity."
The candidates were able to elaborate on some of their concerns.
(D) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Sarah Klee Hood: "I want to return the focus back to our community here in Central New York. I want to use my experience in Workforce Development building local jobs, creating green technology to help drive our local economy forward."
(D) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Chol Majok: "The earth is heating up very quickly. Very hot than it has ever been, and for us it’s important we recognize that, and incentivize, invest. Use some sort of (inaudible) funds to help people transition to a space where they are climate conscious."
(D) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Sam Roberts: "Student loan forgiveness is important. You know it’s tough, and it’s a tough thing you know. The President just signed the thing to put so much money in, but then we have to wonder is that enough…does that go far enough."
(R) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Steve Wells: "What we’ve seen here in New York sadly is bad policy. Bad economic policy, and bad policy with respect to crime. Directly related to the results that we’re now experiencing living here."
(R) NY 22nd Congressional Candidate Brandon Williams: "Our southern border is open. Citizenship and immigration, they’ve lost their meaning under the Biden Administration. America is in trouble."
Early voting for this year’s 22 Congressional District Primary starts on Aug. 13, and Primary Day is Aug. 23.