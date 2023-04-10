24-year-old Cold Brook woman killed in one-car crash

VERONA, N.Y. – A 24-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Beacon Light Road in Verona over the weekend, according to New York State Police.
Sabrina Stafford, of Cold Brook, was traveling north on Beacon Light Road just before 2 a.m. when state police say she went off the road and hit a row of trees before coming to a stop in the southbound lane. According to police, she was speeding prior to the crash.
State police say she was found partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person inside.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Verona Fire Department assisted at the scene.