$3.2 Million in Federal Funding: 4 Local Fire Departments Get a Share

UTICA, N.Y. -- It was announced that $3,224,471.27 in federal funding will be going to fire departments across New York State.
The funds were administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG).
The funding will go toward protective gear, training and supplies for emergency personnel in 29 fire departments.
Four of those departments are local.
The Village of Oriskany Falls received $99,428.57.
Whitesboro Fire Department, Inc. received $72,666.66.
The North Brookfield Fire District received $45,714.28.
Deerfield Fire District #1 was awarded $39,691.42.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding on Monday, Aug. 14.
“New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities,” Gillibrand said. “This federal funding will provide New York’s firefighters with the essential training, equipment and supplies they need to respond to emergency situations safely and efficiently. I will continue to work to ensure New York’s fire departments are well-equipped to provide protection for our communities.”