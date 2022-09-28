3 Central New Yorkers hunker down on Marco Island amid Hurricane Ian

MARCO ISLAND, Florida -- Utica native, Lisa Piazza Dillon, spends winters on Marco Island with her husband. But she was there now for a family wedding. She couldn't come back home last week with her husband, because she had Covid and couldn't travel. Hurricane Ian is coming to keep her company.
"We had to get buckets and buckets of water, because if we can't flush toilets, how are you gonna go to the bathroom? All these things you've got to think about," says Dillon.
"Where we were on Captiva Island is taking the direct hit," said Jim Piccola, also a Utica native. He's no stranger to natural disasters and their impacts on municipal infrastructure; he works for the NYSDOT. He and his wife win the, 'most memorable anniversary trip' award. They were evacuated from Captiva Island, then Ft. Myers, and eventually wound up hunkering down on Marco Island, with their friend of 35 years.
"It comes in bands. All of a sudden you'll get a little break and the rain will stop and the wind and it picks right up again with the rain and the wind," said Piccola.
Still four hours from high tide at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the front of Piazza's condo complex was flooded, the entry, looking like a pond. And Smokehouse Bay, in the back of the house, sucked out by the hurricane last night, was back in full force, seconds from pouring over.
"That sidewalk you think looks like a sidewalk, that's the seawall," said Piccola. Piazza said the water is normally four to five feet lower than it was late Wednesday morning.
The condos are built to withstand a hurricane and they're hoping any damage will be minimal. It's still terrifying, especially if water starts rushing into the condo. Sleep is rare. The news is plentiful.
"They just changed clothes and came back on the air and they've been there, no commercials, no nothing," said Dillon, grateful not to have to brave the storm alone.
"Thank God Jimmy is here. I mean, I'm really thankful. I mean I'm sad for them, but it would have been scary going through this alone."