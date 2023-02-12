3 contractors hospitalized after being electrocuted in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y.-- Three contractors were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof in East Utica on Sunday.
It happened just before 1 p.m. at 1100 Kossuth Avenue.
According to officials from Utica Fire Department, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines.
Crews from Utica Fire Department had to climb up the boom of the truck to rescue the two.
A third person who was on the ground attempted to lower the bucket, but was electrocuted as well.
Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says National Grid quickly responded to assist and turn off the power so fire crews could safely work at the scene.
All three injured people were transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for treatment.
Power was knocked out to most of East Utica for several hours as crews tried to lower the boom away from the power lines. Power was restored around 3 p.m.