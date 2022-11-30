 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves
14 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south
winds to 30 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM EST Thursday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania.
Higher elevations and the Finger Lakes of New York will have the
strongest winds.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. Winds will be strongest
during the afternoon into early evening when a strong cold front
crosses the area.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

3 displaced following fire at Lillian Cooper Apartments in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire at Lillian Cooper Apartments

UTICA, N.Y. – Part of Genesee Street, in downtown Utica, was shut down briefly Wednesday morning as firefighters fought a fire on the fourth floor of Lillian Cooper Apartments.

The fire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. and the fire department was alerted by an automated alarm in the building.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke, coming from the fourth-floor south side of the building. No one was hurt in the fire and everyone got out of the building safely.

Firefighters did ventilation and salvage operations on the third and fourth floors.

Power had to be shut off to several apartments, due to water leaking into the electrical fixtures. The apartment where the fire occurred is unlivable.

Three residents were displaced due to the damage and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

