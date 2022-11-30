3 displaced following fire at Lillian Cooper Apartments in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Part of Genesee Street, in downtown Utica, was shut down briefly Wednesday morning as firefighters fought a fire on the fourth floor of Lillian Cooper Apartments.
The fire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. and the fire department was alerted by an automated alarm in the building.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke, coming from the fourth-floor south side of the building. No one was hurt in the fire and everyone got out of the building safely.
Firefighters did ventilation and salvage operations on the third and fourth floors.
Power had to be shut off to several apartments, due to water leaking into the electrical fixtures. The apartment where the fire occurred is unlivable.
Three residents were displaced due to the damage and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.