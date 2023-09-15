3 Dogs Exposed to Rabid Raccoon in Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. -- A raccoon found in Remsen tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was sent for testing on Sept. 13.

A positive test result was reported on Sept. 14.

Three dogs were exposed to the raccoon, and they needed vaccine boosters.

A few days ago, on Sept. 8, it was announced that a bat in Rome tested positive for rabies. Three people were exposed to the bat and needed post-exposure treatment.

The Oneida County Health Department reminds residents to remain cautious.

"Avoid any wild animal regardless of whether the animal appears to have symptoms of rabies," the county health department said.

"Do not feed, touch, or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats. If you have concerns about an animal in your neighborhood, you can help by calling your local animal control officer for assistance."

