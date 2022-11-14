 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

3 horses escape unharmed after barn catches fire in Ava

  • Updated
  • 0

Multiple crews were called to the scene of a barn fire in Ava on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

AVA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Multiple fire crews were called to Ava Monday morning after a barn fire broke out at a farm on Jackson Hill Road.

The barn, which was full of hay, caught fire around 8:30 a.m. Officials say three horses were evacuated unharmed before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters were still at the scene around noon putting out hotspots.

Smoke could be seen for miles billowing from the sides and the roof of the collapsing structure.

Barn fire in Ava

Two tankers were also called to the scene as well as an excavator to fight hidden pockets of fire.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Barn fires can smolder and burn for days so fire crews will likely remain at the scene for several hours at least trying to prevent rekindling.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

