3 killed in two-car crash on Route 5 in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Three people were killed in a head-on collision in the town of Herkimer Sunday night, according to New York State Police.
The two-car crash happened on Route 5 near Eatonville Road around 10:30 p.m.
Police say Sean Bracken was driving a Jeep Cherokee east and Ryan Harrington was driving a Chevy Trailblazer west when the two collided. Police say the Chevy caught on fire after the impact. East Herkimer and Little Falls fire departments responded quickly and were able to put out the flames.
Bracken, Harrington and Bracken’s passenger, Faith Ann McFarland, were all killed in the crash.
The two vehicles were so mangled after colliding with such force, it took the fire department nearly an hour to get the drivers and passenger out, according to police.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.