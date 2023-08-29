34 Local Programs Get Funding Through United Way of the Mohawk Valley

UTICA, N.Y. -- The United Way of the Mohawk Valley has announced that 34 local programs, operated by 27 non-profit agencies, will receive "strategic investments to provide vital funding."
The organizations to receive the 2023-2025 funding are located throughout Herkimer and Oneida counties.
"Every 1-2 years, United Way MV staff and their Strategic Investment Committee are charged with stewarding the funds entrusted to the organization from local donors. It is their job to ensure that funds are invested into outcome-driven programs that positively impact the community." a release stated.
There was a thorough application and review process for programs, where the organization showed a community need with effective and measurable outcomes.
Programs were eligible for funding if it fell under the categories of health, education or financial stability.
“The programs that we invest in demonstrate positive impact. We are eager to support partners in the community who are focused on outcomes and innovation,” Matthew Nicholl, United Way MV board president, said. “United Way MV is committed to moving the needle by convening partners, connecting resources, and approaching problem-solving proactively.”
The United Way of the Mohawk Valley has been serving Herkimer and Oneida counties for 102 years.