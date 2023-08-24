$4,000 Check Delivered to Charity That Builds Beds for Local Kids In Need

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be able to build more beds for children in need thanks to a $4,000 donation.
The Sauquoit Valley Lions Club, in partnership with a matching grant from the Brandel-Murphy Youth Foundation, delivered the check yesterday in Yorkville.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children in need, will use the money to buy materials for future builds.
"So many great charities provide clothing, meals, and toys to families in need," the non-profit agency stated on its website. "But as wonderful as this aid is, few organizations offer suitable beds and bedding to the kids in these families."
