4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours

An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident.
According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
There have been five overdose deaths in Oneida County throughout the month of August and three of them happened over the past five days.
“Illicit and deceptive drugs made of fentanyl are taking lives at an unprecedented rate and it is being found in any street drug you can name,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Fentanyl has changed the game in a frightening way – it’s a highly toxic and dangerous drug that can take a life in a moment’s notice – three known deaths in just five days is proof of that and it only takes one time.”
The team is also alerting the public about dangerous purple, pink or blue drugs that have been circulating around the area and are linked to at least one of the recent deaths.
The county has been warning residents of a purple heroin mixture since it was linked to a spike alert issued this past May. It’s a mix of street drugs, including fentanyl.
The team has also seen an increase in pink substances that contain heroin, fentanyl and molly.
Since fentanyl is virtually indistinguishable when mixed with other drugs, county officials say traffickers make these concoctions to increase their supply because it’s cheap and easy to make.
The rise in use of these drug mixtures is connected to the increase in overdoses and deaths, according to the response team.
Anyone searching for resources to help themselves or others facing addiction can click here for more information.