4 without a home following fire on Nichols Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Four people were left without a home Tuesday following a fire on Nichols Street.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says flames were coming from the side of the home on the first and second floors. According to the chief, no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.
Three adults and one child live in the home, but cannot return at this time due to smoke and fire damage on both floors.
Ingersoll says the cause is still under investigation.