43-year-old man drowns in river while canoeing with family in Otego

OTEGO, N.Y. – A 43-year-old man drowned in a river behind State Highway 7 in the town of Otego while canoeing with his family Sunday afternoon, according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff says Brian Walley was in a canoe going around a bend when other family members lost sight of him. When they got closer, the others saw the canoe overturned. The family members called 911 around 2 p.m. and continued searching for Walley.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene and called in the New York State Police dive team for assistance.
Around 6:45 p.m., divers found the victim in 6 to 8 feet of water. The coroner pronounced Walley dead at the scene.