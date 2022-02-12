ROME, NY - As Black History Month continues, more is being learned about the struggles and accomplishments of the local black community.
In April of 1973, the Rome Branch of the NAACP was founded. Since that time the NAACP has been in the forefront of many positive changes in the Rome area.
Recently they received a grant from the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to produce a short film about the history of the Rome chapter entitled "49 Years and Counting...The story of the Rome Branch of the NAACP”.
Current president Jacqueline Nelson says the Rome Branch of the NAACP has been an active voice for the local black community.
"The branch has addressed many problems throughout the years. From fair housing to discrimination in the school district and employment. Although some things have gotten better with people being able to purchase their homes wherever they want to, some things have stayed the same. It was in the early ‘80s when we had our first black police officer, and now 40 years later we have our first black police chief".
The film was shown Saturday evening at the Capitol Theater as part of the Rome Branch of the NAACP’s many programs celebrating Black History Month.