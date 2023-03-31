$5.6 million Arterial bridge project underway in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Work is underway on a $5.6 million bridge rehabilitation project in Utica.
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is replacing bridge joints and making other repairs to four bridges along the North-South Arterial that carry state routes 5, 8 and 12 over French Road and New York Susquehanna and Western Railway.
“The North-South Arterial is one of the Mohawk Valley’s most important roadways and the work we are undertaking now will help ensure that it remains open and accessible for many years to come,” said Marie Therese Dominguez, NYSDOT commissioner. “The rehabilitation of these bridges will help create a more resilient transportation network that will keep people and goods on the move and strengthen the ties that bind all communities of New York State together.”
Updates will also be made to the concrete substructures and medians, and new lighting will be added underneath the bridge above French Road. The sidewalk along French Road will be upgraded as well.
Preliminary work will be done in April and full construction will begin in May. Drivers can expect delays in some areas as the bridge work continues.
The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.