5 New Utica Firefighters Sworn In

UTICA, N.Y. -- Five new firefighters were sworn into the ranks of the Utica Fire Department at City Hall Monday morning.
The new firefighters will be starting "the daily grind," as Chief Scott Ingersoll called it, at the Utica Fire Academy this week.
Over the next 14 weeks, they will be working toward earning an associate degree in fire service technology before working to become certified paramedics next year.
Three more recruits will be sworn in within the next few weeks, bringing the total number of new recruits for UFD up to eight.