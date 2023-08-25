6-Week Culvert Project Will Close Part of State Route 31 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. -- A portion of State Route 31, from east of the intersection with State Route 46 to Canal Street in the Town of Verona, will be closed for about six weeks.
Drivers can expect the closure to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The section of road needs to be closed to facilitate a culvert replacement project on State Route 31 over the Old Erie Canal.
The reopening of the road is planned for mid-October.
"Motorists will be directed to follow a signed detour utilizing State Route 365, State Route 365A, and State Route 46. Variable message signs will notify motorists of work," officials with the state Department of Transportation said.
The DOT reminds motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones, with two or more speeding violations possibly resulting in a suspension of the individual's license.