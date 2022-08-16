61-year-old woman killed in one-car crash in town of Lee

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A 61-year-old woman was killed in a crash off of Brookfield Road in the town of Lee Tuesday morning.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says Shirley Fox was driving east on Brookfield Road when she drove off of the roadway, hitting a utility pole before ultimately striking a tree in a nearby yard and coming to a stop.
After arriving at the crash site, first responders performed all possible life-saving measures, however, Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.
About 50 people lost power after the crash and National Grid was called to the scene to make repairs. Power was restored a couple of hours later.
The intersection of Brookfield and Skinner roads was also closed during the investigation but has since reopened.
Maciol says investigators are still trying to determine what caused Fox’s vehicle to leave the roadway.