7 people displaced following house fire on Pleasant Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A house fire in Utica that left seven people homeless over the weekend started on the second floor, according to fire officials.
Fire crews were called to 139 Pleasant St. just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.
There was heavy smoke and fire visible on the second floor extending to the attic when firefighters arrived at the scene. They tackled the fire from the interior and searched for any victims but say no one was found inside.
The crews helped the fire marshal with the investigation into the cause, which has not yet been determined.
Officials say one firefighter had to go to the hospital for medical reasons.
The American Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire.