$750,000 Grant Awarded to Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from the National Park Service was awarded to The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
The money will support economic development "through the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities in the Mohawk Valley," a release stated.
“I am so proud to deliver funding to the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor after my advocacy and support for the project that will preserve these nationally significant historical, cultural, educational, scenic, and natural resources along the New York State Canal System,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) said.
“This $750,000 grant will help promote economic development, preserve historic properties along the Canalway including counties impacted in my district like Montgomery and Herkimer counties, and strengthen our rural communities in the Mohawk Valley,” she continued.
There were 13 recipients of the funding nationwide, Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, said.
"These resources will enable us to jump start projects that strengthen local economies and contribute to the greater Mohawk Valley region,” he added.
The National Heritage Corridor is expected to develop a subgrant program that will offer support for capital investments in historic properties located in small rural communities adjacent to the New York State Canal System.
“We are pleased the Mohawk Valley is one of the recipients of this grant funding," Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort said. "It will not only bolster the County’s commitment towards the preservation of historic buildings in our canal communities, but also foster economic development and growth towards a stronger future for our region.”
Preservation League of New York State President Jay DiLorenzo said that “the Mohawk Valley is filled with historic buildings that have the potential for rehabilitation and reuse. This grant program will help them to once again play an important role in the regional economy.”
