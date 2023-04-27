$75K grant will support flood risk assessments in north Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The city of Utica has received $75,000 to support flood mitigation planning in north Utica.
The city plans to do a comprehensive stream corridor assessment which will help gauge the flood risk in parts of north Utica around the Mohawk River, Erie Canal and other streams.
There will also be a flood risk assessment for Mohawk River tributaries, including Reall’s Creek and a least six other streams in the following areas:
- Riverside Center
- Deerfield Drive East/Elmdale Avenue
- Roseclair Avenue/Mapledale Avenue
- Deland Drive/Dorsey Lane
- Deerwood Road/Georgetown Avenue
- Robin Road/ Homestead Drive
According to city officials, bank stabilization may be required in several of these areas where there is accumulated sediment and debris or other obstructions.
“The best way to handle flooding is to be proactive and to dedicate resources to preventing it before it starts,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “The City of Utica has worked hard to ensure that the work that needs to be done is identified and taken care of. I would like to thank the DEC and New York State for joining us in taking the crucial planning steps to help protect our residents.”
The grant was awarded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.