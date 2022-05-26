77-year-old Lowville man dies after crashing motorcycle in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN, N.Y. – A Lowville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of New Brennan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday on State Route 812.
According to the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old Eric Horn, of Remsen, stopped his Ford F250 in the road to avoid a downed wire. Horn had just started moving when 77-year-old Michael Russell, driving a Harley Davidson, crashed into the cattle trailer attached to the back of the truck.
Russell was airlifted to Lewis County General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Both lanes of State Route 812 were closed for three hours during the investigation but have since reopened.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.