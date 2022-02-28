8-year-old dies in snowmobile accident in Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Oneida police say an 8-year-old was killed in a snowmobile accident on private property in the city of Oneida.
Officers were called to the scene on Sylvan Street around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Police say the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tom and Jolene Donaldson reached out to NEWSChannel 2, saying their son, Jayden Thomas Donaldson, was an "amazing little boy" who was very smart and loving.
Limited details surrounding the accident have been released at this time, but NEWSChannel 2 will stay on the story.