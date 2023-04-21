9/11 mobile exhibit on display in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is on display at Griffiss Technology Park in Rome for the weekend. The exhibit is free, and it’s located in the parking lot of Innovare on Hangar Road from now through Sunday, April 23.
Local dignitaries gathered to announce the arrival of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit and to announce the opening of registration for the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk that happens in Utica in August 20th.
Inside the exhibit, you’ll find the few artifacts left from the World Trade Center. There are also guided tours from FDNY firefighters who responded to Ground Zero on September 11th. Tours are happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 4 pm. There is plenty of free parking at 592 Hangar Road in Rome and the tours are free.
The exhibit has traveled the country since 2013 educating Americans about what happened on September 11, 2001. The firefighters share their stories and bring the history and gravity to life for those who maybe weren’t born yet when the tragedy happened.
For U.S. Army Captain Tom Nelson, 9/11 changed the trajectory of his life influencing his patriotism.
He was 11 years old when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers.
“As an 11-year-old boy, I watched the event occur on 9/11,” Nelson said. “A lot of younger people were not here to witness that and they aren’t able to understand the level of sacrifice and service people were going through at the time. They have continued to sacrifice to this day, so I think it is important for the youth to see it and understand it.”
The hope with this exhibit is that youngsters make their way through it to get an education and the real-life stories from the firefighters who responded.
The first visitors filed through the exhibit after Thursday’s emotional press conference. For many the goal is to never forget, but for school-age and some college-age students, the goal is to learn.
AmeriCU President and CEO Ronald Belle said with AmeriCU Credit Union’s rich history and roots on base in Rome, it was fitting to help bring this exhibit to Rome.
“Making sure the youth of this area come out and understand what took place on 9/11, and never forget,” is what he had in mind when partnering with the US Army Recruitment Office to bring the exhibit to Rome.
Local police, ambulance, firefighters and U.S. Army heroes will have exhibits set up all weekend long as well.